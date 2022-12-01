Little Mix former star Jesy Nelson ‘growing close’ to Zion Foster

FileFootage

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has seemingly sparked a romance with rapper Zion Foster following a loved-up holiday to Jamaica.



According to The Sun, the 31-year-old singer and the 22-year-old rapper are a “smitten pair” who checked themselves into a lavish hotel in Montego Bay.

Spilling beans on the couple’s romance, an insider told the outlet: “It's early days and there is definitely no label on things but Jesy and Zion have grown close in recent weeks.

"They are taking things at their own pace and playing it all by ear but they are really enjoying each other's company. Jamaica was the perfect chance to really get to know each other away from where they could be recognised.

"Jesy is in a really great place right now and excited for what’s in store for next year,” the source added.