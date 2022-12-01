Americans wait in rain as Prince William and Kate Middleton start US visit

Hundreds of people waited to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in the rain as the royal couple arrived on an official visit to the US.

"Crowd has grown to hundreds.This is only a section of the crowd gathered in this downpour. They’re waiting out the storm to see the Prince William and Princess Kat," said a commentator.

William and Kate are known as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96.

Prince William and wife Kate began their first visit to America in eight years Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Boston mayor Michelle Wu and governor-elect Maura Healey at the city hall and then sat courtside at a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat NBA game as they kickstarted their three-day trip focused on climate change.

The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.