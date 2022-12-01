Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie takes a jibe at Buckingham Palace over alleged race row

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie seemingly took a swipe at Buckingham Palace, suggesting they only apologised over the race storm so it doesn't "overshadow" Prince William and Kate Middleton's US trip.

The Palace issued a statement saying Prince of Wales' godmother had resigned after she was accused of quizzing guest Ngozi Fulani over her nationality at a reception on Tuesday.Guests, who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, have shared their experience amid claims of racism.

Ngozi Fulani, who attended the event, said she was horrified when Lady Susan approached her and quizzed her nationality, asking "Where are you really from?"

The future king has lambasted his godmother after she resigned following an alleged race row at Buckingham Palace, saying the ordeal was "really disappointing" and that it was "right" Lady Susan Hussey had stepped down.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie - a close pal of the Duchess of Sussex - has taken a swip at the royal residence as he tweeted: "A speedy response from the Palace, who have a history of silence or denial for incidents regarding race. Lessons finally learned?



"Or is this just not wanting anything to overshadow the Wales' Boston visit. Arriving in the US amidst another race scandal wouldn't be the best start."

Lady Susan's race row seems to ruin Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit. The royal couple are travelling to America in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.