Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to be invited to King Charles coronation, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles next year, a royal expert believes.



According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, “We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members.”

“Whether or not we see them there, we have to wait and see. But it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

However, the author added, “it’s going to be a decision for Harry and Meghan to make” if they go to the coronation or not.

Meanwhile, other royal experts believe Meghan and Harry’s coronation invitation depends on the Duke’s upcoming memoir Spare and their Netflix docu-series.

King Charles coronation will take place in May next year.