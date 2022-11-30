Diego Clava condemns 'Narcos: Mexico' for 'a lot of lies' about Mexico

Diego Calva hits out Netflix top show Narcos: Mexico for portraying his country in a bad light.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, the Babylon actor revealed how sometimes you could not choose your roles, “There’s a moment in your career as an actor that you really can’t choose your roles.

You are just grateful that you’re having a job, and ‘Narcos’ is a great show. But in my case, it’s a little hard because the way they put the story of my country, I don’t agree at all. There’s a lot of truth and that’s amazing, but there’s a lot of lies, too.”

“I think my country doesn’t need more narco culture and making these guys heroes,” adding that when the show aired on Netflix he remembered thinking to himself, “This is too raw. I don’t know if I really want to keep shooting people.”

Narcos: Mexico had a successful ran for three seasons and depicted the true story of Mexico’s illegal drug trade.