Meghan Markle told to keep her 'heart' away from 'PR play'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to be mindful of their philanthropy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who actively take part on charity, are reportedly using at lot of PR to build a favourable brand image.

Althrough expert Daniela Elser praised the Sussexes for "wanting to help again and again" she noted that the efforts are "like a bit of a PR play".

Writing on her news.com.au column, Ms Elser said: "I suppose my point is, Harry and Meghan’s hearts are in the right place and kudos to them for wanting to help again and again – but why does so much of what they do seem like a bit of a PR play too?

Recalling one of the couple's former charitable acts, she added: "In August 2020, the Sussexes volunteered with the celeb-loved charity Baby2Baby helping hand out back-to-school supplies for underprivileged kids."