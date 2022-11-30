Prince Harry has become 'unrecognisable' after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has had a personality shift after marrying Meghan Markle, says royal expert.
Jane Moore in her column for The Sun admits how Harry turned from 'Britain's favourite royal' to a man 'over in love' with an actress.
"Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle — an observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”.
She added: "Harry is, what the youth of today refers to as “punching” — as in dating someone whose level of physical attractiveness exceeds their own.
"For no doubt about it, Meghan is stunning.
"And what’s the betting that Harry still can’t believe his luck that he nabbed the sexy actress from Suits.
"Consequently, he’s terrified of losing her so 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets,'" she concludes.
