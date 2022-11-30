Meghan Markle is using her 'life' to make 'headlines' with podcast

Meghan Markle is using her podcast Archetypes to spill beans on intimate details about her life.

The Duchess of Sussex is using her show as a 'promotion' of herself thereby degrading the Royals.

Body language expert, Judi James, tells the Daily Express: "Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts.

"Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing.

"They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.

"With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags," she concluded.