James Whale reveals he is battling terminal cancer: ‘But I'm OK Don't worry'

James, 71, has cancer of the brain, spine, kidney, and lungs and said: 'I know a lot of you won't like me, but this time next year I won't be here. I have terminal cancer.'

'As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I'm OK. Don't worry.'

James was talking on stage at the British Curry Awards and referenced his good friend Enam Ali MBE who died in July after a two-year battle with cancer.

James continued: 'I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don't waste your time on stupid things that don't matter.

He attended the event with his wife Nadine Talbot-Brown - complementing each other in navy blue ensembles.