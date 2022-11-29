 James Whale reveals he is battling terminal cancer: ‘But I'm OK Don't worry'

TalkTV and talkRADIO presenter James Whale is battling with terminal cancer
James gave a heartbreaking speech on Monday night in which he detailed battling cancer.
James, 71, has cancer of the brain, spine, kidney, and lungs and said: 'I know a lot of you won't like me, but this time next year I won't be here. I have terminal cancer.'
'As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I'm OK. Don't worry.'
James was talking on stage at the British Curry Awards and referenced his good friend Enam Ali MBE who died in July after a two-year battle with cancer.
James continued: 'I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don't waste your time on stupid things that don't matter.
He attended the event with his wife Nadine Talbot-Brown - complementing each other in navy blue ensembles.
Previously, Scarlett Johansson played the daughter of Sean Connery in the 1995 film 'Just Cause'
Kate Middleton doppelganger Heidi Agan said, "When it first happened, I was so taken aback by the amount of hate that...
Giorgia Andriani spreading wedding rumours with boyfriend Arbaaz
Evan Peters discusses about notorious character he played in his new movie
Netflix 'Wednesday' lead Jenna Ortega talked on Wednesday Addams' and her roommate Enid Sinclair relationship
Kate Winslet addresses filming her new drama about mental health with daughter Mia Threapleton