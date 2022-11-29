Meghan Markle helps her team to prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle helped her Archewell Foundation team to prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 homeless women in California.



Meghan shared her photo sporting a face mask, gloves, black baseball cap and green jumper on her website as she assisted in the preparation of a lunch.

In the photo, the Duchess can be seen cutting pumpkin for a pie.

The image was captioned: “Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles.

“DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence.”