Jennifer Lopez reflects on falling back in love with beau Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez said she and Ben Affleck were "very sure" of their romance after they got back together post calling off their wedding in 2004.



The Marry Me star got candid about her reunion with the Argo actor 17 years after they had to part ways because of the excessive interest of media in their romance.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, JLo said she felt she was “going to die” after she parted ways with Affleck back in 2004.

“But now,” she said, “20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. ’That would never happen. We're not going to write that because nobody would believe it’ ending.”

Reflecting on how the duo fell back in love, Lopez said they were destined to go their separate ways only to find each other again as she added that now they were older they were surer of their love than ever before.

“I think now that we're older, we realise, it's much more clear, because even in ‘Then' when we felt that way, now we know. Now, we know,” she said.

“And there is no questions and there is no kind of like, ‘Well, let's see how this goes.’ Like, ‘Nope, it's me and you. That's it. All the way, till the end. That's it. It's going to be us,’” the Hollywood diva added.

The host then asked Lopez, “Was it quick? When you came together again and realised that the love was still…”

“Immediate? That was the immediate,” Lopez said as Lowe completed his sentence, “We're not wasting any more time.”

“We’re not, we know. We had our kids and we had to tread lightly and carefully so they could come along with us…Because they didn't live those years before. And they're like, ‘Wow, they've known each other forever.’ And that's it.

“We did know each other forever, and we had to live these separate paths and we did other beautiful things and we had these amazing children.

“But when we came back together and the universe and God and, as it would have it... Once we got whole enough and complete enough and loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe would have it, we were brought into each other's lives again.

“And it was a crack in the clouds and that song came through and it was like, ‘Boom, that's it.’ And we were both very sure,” shared Lopez.