Will Smith says 'horrific' Oscars moment is still 'difficult' to process

Will Smith is breaking long silence after his ban from Oscars.

The actor, who lost his calm during this year's awards ceremony, went on to slap comedian and host Chris Rock on stage for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition.

Amid this, the actor is requesting his fans to watch his new film, Emancipation, and support great art.

Speaking on the YouTube Channel Jake's Takes, Will Smith urged audiences to not penalise his co-stars for his actions.

"It certainly has been a difficult last few months.

"I would just hope that these spectacular artists who have come together on this project, I would hope that they would not be penalised for a few horrific moments of indiscretion on my part," he continued.

He said: "‘I think the work that [director Antoine Fuqua] has done, and all of the artists involved with this film, I would hope that the importance of the story and the importance of Peter rise above those feelings."

Emancipation is set to premiere in cinemas on December 2