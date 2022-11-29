BTS' Jungkook's FIFA World Cup soundtrack 'Dreamers' makes it to Billboard Global charts

BTS Jungkook has now entered the two additional Billboard charts with his new FIFA world cup song Dreamers.
On November 29, Allkpop reported that Jungkook official soundtrack Dreamers for the FIFA world cup 2022 debuted at the No. 9 on the Global 200, and ranked No.4 on the Global Excl. U.S chart.
Dreamers also topped the iTunes chart in a total of 104 countries just after its release.
The Youngest member of BTS gave a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of the football world cup 2022 in Qatar on November 20.
Recently, Jungkook became a trend on TikTok after his high-energy dance performance video of Dreamers at the FIFA world cup 2022 opening ceremony went viral and gained millions of views in just a few hours.
