'You were gonna lose': Donald Trump to Kanye West on 2024 presidential run

'You were gonna lose': Donald Trump to Kanye West on his 2024 presidential run

Kanye West does not get the support for his 2024 presidential bid he might think he will from one-time president Donald Trump.

Ye said, "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like, hold on, hold on, you're talking about Ye."

According to Rolling Stones, Donald Trump called West "a seriously troubled man," amid condemnation poured after he met with a disgraced rapper and a known white supremacist and Holocaust denier.

On Truth Social, Trump claimed that he met with West to "help" him as he's "been decimated in his business and virtually everything else" and that West "has always been good to me."

However, West requested a meeting "alone," and he showed up "with 3 people, two of which I didn't know." Among the people was Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist notorious for his white supremacist and antisemitic views.

Ye shared a video after the Mar-a-Lago dinner, telling Trump to be his running mate. Further, West claimed that Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes." Trump previously wrote on Truth Social that he "didn't know" Fuentes.

The alleged accidental meeting with Fuentes led Trump to draw flak from his closed circles, including Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.