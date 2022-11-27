Hansal Mehta appreciates 'Bhediya' in recent tweet

Bhediya, a recently released movie starring Varun Dhawan, deserves to be a franchise, according to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who expressed his admiration for it on Twitter.
Hansal wrote a tweet in which he appreciated Bhediya and its team. He also schooled a social media user who called the film 'a box office failure' in a reply to his tweet.
Hansal wrote, "Bhediya is an achievement, an experience. I went in as an @amarkaushik fan and emerged out of the cinema hall as a bigger fan. Top class VFX, good storytelling, technically top class and very well acted. This film deserves all the encouragement and success to become a franchise."
A Twitter user wrote in reply to Hansal's tweet, "Kar lo support, box office failure hai ye (support it, but this is a box office failure)." Hansal replied, "Tere pappa ke paison ka afsos hain… (I feel sorry for your father's money)."
Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.
