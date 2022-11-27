Tahira Kashyap shares her journey of becoming a director

Tahira Kashyap recently discussed her path to becoming a film director and disclosed that she borrowed funds from her husband Ayushmann Khurrana to make her first short film, according to Hindustan Times.



Tahira shared that she was very sceptical about her work at the start; however, she gained confidence when her work started getting appreciated at international film festivals.

Tahira said, "I borrowed money from my husband to make my first short film, about which I was very conscious. I knew this is what I wanted to be but I needed a sort of push. I'm very grateful for those little openings."

She further added, "Once I made the film I was really sceptical, but to my surprise it got picked up at various festivals and by Eros, so I got to return the entire money to my initial producer. I was debt free. That was my big moment of realisation."

Tahira Kashyap made her first short film Toffee in 2017 and recently finished shooting for her debut feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti.