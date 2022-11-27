Neha Dhupia shares glimpse of themed birthday party she organized for daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arranged a carnival-themed birthday party for daughter Mehr's fourth birthday

Neha Dhupi and Angad Bedi threw a huge birthday party for their daughter Mehr as she turned four on November 18.

On November 26, the couple hosted a carnival themed birthday party for Mehr. The party was called Mehr’s Carnival that included fun games and special acts.

Dhupia shared pictures and videos of the amazing birthday party on her Instagram. The caption on the video read: “But then again the party is made by people and the people make the party. Our baby girl turned 4.”

Neha and Angad’s son Guriq could be seen in his dad’s arms while celebrities Soha Ali Khan, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also present at the grand birthday celebration, reports IndiaToday.



Take a look at the pictures:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood industry. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have two children; a daughter named Mehr and a son named Guriq.

