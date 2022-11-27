Queen Elizabeth II 'faith' was everything to her: 'Knew time was limited'

Queen Elizabeth II had understood her final time is near, says author.
Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book that Her Majesty ensured she had no regrets before taking her last breath.
"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect," Brandreth writes.
"'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr. Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."
Mr Brandreth earlier revealed that the 96-year-old had a rare form of myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.
The diagnosis could "explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."
Gwendoline Christie essays the role of Principal Larissa Weems, who is in charge of protecting a school full of...
Queen was concerned over Prince Harry's strong feelings for Meghan Markle
Grimes does not want to be called 'mother' by her and Elon Musk kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are allegedly facing marriage problems
Meghan Markle is rumoured to be gearing up for a return to Instagram, as per an online gossip portal's sources
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finding themselves stuck in a series of nicknames