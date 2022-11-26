King Charles leaves S African president baffled with his speech

King Charles III and Queen Camilla , alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, hosted South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The Britain's new monarch left the guest baffled as he chose to open his speech using six greetings from nine African languages – including Venda, President Ramaphosa's own language.
Ramaphosa's response to Charles' words went down a storm as he was seen reacting with enthusiasm and turning to the Princess after each utterance. Kate's ever green smile and positive gesture also turned cameras and apparently distracted the king from his speech as well.
Kate Middleton, who is undoubtedly an absolute epitome of beauty, style and culture, drew all the attention as she did let her composure slip momentarily during the speech given by her father-in-law.
Some began to speculate that Kate stole Charles' thunder. Prince William's wife attracted massive applause for her chic appearance in a bridal white Jenny Packham 'Elspeth' dress, which was adorned with sequins. She completed her gorgeous look with the Lover's Knot tiara – a favourite of the late Princess Diana.
The picture shows there is something that is not fine between the couple
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin said that they don't mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Emilia Clarke visited an ice cream parlor themed around 'Game Of Thrones'
Jungkook surpasses 600M streams on Spotify
It comes after Posh Spice stressed’ David’s World Cup controversy will affect her family business
Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental and physical health of generations to come