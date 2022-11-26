Katie Price mourns the death of her 'beloved dog Sharon

Katie Price’s beloved dog Sharon passed away on Friday in a horror car accident when she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.
The pooch was recently pictured on the glamour model's Instagram page as she lay next to the star.
Pomeranian Sharon was picked up off the A24 by the driver of the vehicle and taken to Arun Vets in Pulborough, West Sussex, where her death was confirmed, according to The Sun.
A source close to the reality star - who owns chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman, and guard dog Blade - told the publication it was 'rotten luck' that Sharon was hit and that Katie is 'in bits'.
Katie's dogs Rolo, Queenie, and Sparkle died in recent years, while she has also lost a pet chameleon and a beloved horse.
