BFCM 2022: Top 10 best priced devices to get on Cyber Monday

Shoppers, mark your calendars, Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28 this year.

Avid shoppers would know that Cyber Monday directly follows Black Friday as a kind of capstone event to what's essentially a whole weekend of deals. While there would be many promotions being carried over from the prior event, there would some exciting offers for those waiting for Cyber Monday specials.

Here is a list of all the best tech items that are a must-have for all techies:

Apple MacBook Pro 512-GB ($500 off)

If you are an Apple geek and looking to update, how is the time. Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a crisp new display, impressive power, and plenty of battery life. According to Wired, the laptop original price is a whopping $2499 which will be reduced to $1,999.

You can find the product on Amazon and Best Buy.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop ($300 off)

Calling all gamers! This HP laptop offers a reasonably priced way into portable PC gaming. With a Core i7 chip, RTX 3050 Ti, 16-GB RAM, and 512-GB SSD, this device was originally for over $1000 but has reduced to $800.

You can find the product on Best Buy.

Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone ($20 off)

Blue microphones are known for their reliability and quality. If you are looking to improve your laptop’s built-in microphone for video calls, this a pretty affordable upgrade. Simply plug it in and you're good to go—no software required. This was originally for $40 and it is available for half price.

You can find the product on Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones ($52 off)

The Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds offer up great noise cancelation and eight hours of battery life. These are great for attending calls on a busy space or listening to audiobooks and music, of course. These are going for $348.

You can find the product on Amazon, Target and slightly less on Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 for ($448 off) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 ($230 off)

Z Fold is probably a popular one that you may want to snag at this price. The Z Fold has stirred up the game since it introduced its foldable phone. The phone/tablet is now going got $1352 from its almost 2k mark. You can find the product on Amazon and Samsung.

A pocket-friendly version of the Z Fold, the Z Flip is the snazzy cell phone version of the device. This is now going for just for $770. You can find the product on Amazon and Samsung.

Kindle Paperwhite ($45 off)

For the readers on the go, who rarely dabbles in audiobooks, comics, and graphic novels, then you will probably find that the 8GB Kindle offers more than enough space for your needs. This device was originally for $140 and now its just for $95. Not a bad bargain.

You can find the product on Amazon.

LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV ($730 off)

This TV offers a wonderfully colourful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. This 48-inch model was originally $1,299 and is now $569

You can find the product on Best Buy.

Samsung 75-inch Class Q90T QLED 4K Smart TV ($1700 off)

With sharp images and striking contrast from an intuitive array of LED backlighting, this is a fancy edition in your home, no doubt. This was originally for $3299 but now it’s going for $1599, almost half its price.

You can find the product on Amazon.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55-inch TV ($900 off)

Binge-watchers and cinema-goes, this one is for you. This TV is fantastic for watching movies in dark rooms because it has a near-infinite contrast ratio that produces deep blacks, and there's no blooming around bright objects. Originally for 1899, this is now for $999.

You can find the product on Best Buy.

Beats Studio buds ($60 off)

These Bluetooth headphones are all the rage ever since Dr. Dre released them. They are a true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, compatible with Apple and Android, Built-in microphone and sweat-resistant so you can work out while wearing them. These were originally for $149.5 and now they are for $89.95.

You can find the product on Amazon.