Lance Bass shares parenting tips he received from Nick Carter, nod to their iconic style

Heartthrobs of hit boybands from the ’90s are now sharing tips on parenting.

NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys crossed paths this week at the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Grove in Los Angeles, per People.



The show was taped for CBS' A Home for the Holidays special hosted by Gloria Estefan — where Bass said he received some parenting advice from Carter.

In a carousel of photos shared onto Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Bass connected with Carter and his sister Angel, along with his one-year-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James at the event.

“Don't mind me.... just getting some #frostedtips for parenting from this guy,” wrote Bass in the post’s caption, giving a nod to their iconic hairstyles in the ’90s.

He also shared photos from the event with husband Michael Turchin and their twins, noting that it was the “babies’ first concert,”; Estefan, 65, and her daughter Emily, as well as Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Andy Grammer, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and Santa Claus, who all appeared at the event, which airs next month, via People.



Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their son, Odin, two years after they tied the knot in 2014. The couple then welcomed daughters, Saoirse and Pearl, who arrived in 2019 and 2021, respectively, via Us Magazine.