Jonnie Irwin gets massive LOVE from fans after revealing he was axed from show

Jonnie Irwin is getting huge fans' support since he revealed he was axed from the Channel 4 show following his cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old father-of-three, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, which spread to his brain, in August 2020, and publicly shared his prognosis earlier this month.

Now, Jonny has admitted he 'had no idea how much people liked what he did' on the series until he was flooded with supportive comments and messages from fans offering their sympathies.

He told The Sun: 'I've had messages from people all over the world, wishing me well. Thousands of people have left me heart-warming comments on Instagram and I promise I will try to read them all.

'They range from practical, scientific advice to ones from very religious people. There are thousands and thousands of them on my social media platforms and it's been great.

'I've not hidden away but I'm not bothered about the limelight. I had no idea how much people really liked what I did and I know that now.'

In an interview on Wednesday, Jonny revealed that after sharing his cancer diagnosis with A Place In The Sun bosses, his contract was not renewed, with Jonnie admitting the decision 'broke my heart.'