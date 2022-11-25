'Love Island' winner Davide Sanclimenti says he's been helping Luca Bish recover from split with Gemma Owens

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti shares that he is there for former show co-star and friend, Luca Bish, to help him recover from shocking breakup with Gemma Owens.

On Thursday, November 17, Love Island season 8 runners up, Luca Bish and Gemma Owens, shared on their respective social media accounts that they have mutually decided to split and wish each other the best in future.

Following the news, winner Davide Sanclimenti told Daily Mail in an exclusive interview on November 23 at 100 Queen's Gate Hotel with La Gioiosa.

He said, "I had a conversation with Luca after the breakup with Gemma just to make sure he was okay."

The 27-year-old further shared on 23-year-old Bish, "He was not really okay but he is now and he is getting better."

He added, "I feel like I told him, 'You had an amazing experience together and had a lovely time but if it's not something that's going to work then Gemma will find someone who is meant for her and you will find someone meant for you so there is no reason to be sad.'"

"I always say, 'If it's meant to be for me then it will be for me,' he shared. "I realise this with Ekin-Su and things outside the villa with her are getting better and better each day," relating his current relationship with fellow Love Island winner and girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.



Meanwhile the couple's Homecomings reality show, featuring their trip to Italy and Turkey, is airing on Monday, November 28.



