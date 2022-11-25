KiaraAdvani, Ram Charan enjoy juicy burger together while shooting for film ‘RC 15’

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan are currently in New Zealand for the shoot of 'RC 15'

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan resumes shoot for upcoming film RC 15, also enjoy juicy burgers together.

RC 15 is said to be one of the biggest films of their career. The duo has recently recommenced the shoot.

While shooting for a song, Kiara shared pictures from the location of the shoot where the two could be seen eating burgers along with the crew members of the film.

The Kabir Singh actor captioned the pictures: “Song shoot diet in New Zealand.”

Film RC 15 is a political thriller directed by S Shankar. It will be featuring RRR actor in two distinct avatars. Kiara Advani will be playing the lead actress opposite Ram Charan.



This film is going mark as their second on-screen collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RC 15 is being filmed on the budget of INR 170 crore, reports IndiaToday.