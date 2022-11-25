KiaraAdvani, Ram Charan enjoy juicy burger together while shooting for film ‘RC 15’

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan resumes shoot for upcoming film RC 15, also enjoy juicy burgers together.
RC 15 is said to be one of the biggest films of their career. The duo has recently recommenced the shoot.
While shooting for a song, Kiara shared pictures from the location of the shoot where the two could be seen eating burgers along with the crew members of the film.
The Kabir Singh actor captioned the pictures: “Song shoot diet in New Zealand.”
Film RC 15 is a political thriller directed by S Shankar. It will be featuring RRR actor in two distinct avatars. Kiara Advani will be playing the lead actress opposite Ram Charan.
This film is going mark as their second on-screen collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RC 15 is being filmed on the budget of INR 170 crore, reports IndiaToday.
The pair appear to be back as they were photographed together, meeting for a late lunch in West Sussex
Babil Khan's debut film 'Qala' is all set to release on Netflix on December 1
The publicity of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award has sparked a vast amount of suspicion
Anushka Sharma's upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life journey
'Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter, a source close to the pair disclosed
November saw the release of Suki's latest music nearly a decade after her first single 'Brutally'