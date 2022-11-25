Akshay Kumar 'hurt to see' Richa Chadha mocking Indian Army

Akshay Kumar responded to Richa Chadha's now-deleted remark that made fun of the Indian Army on Twitter. According to PinkVilla, Akshay stated in his tweet that he was 'hurt to see' Richa's message.
Richa Chadha faced a huge backlash on social media for her reaction to an army commander's statement on taking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back in which she hinted at Galwan clash with Chinese troops in 2020. Richa wrote, "Galwan Say Hi" to the commander's statement.
Reacting to Richa's tweet, Akshay wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."
Though Richa has now deleted her tweet and apologized publicly after being criticized for her highly controversial tweet, she was shamed by many celebrities as well for her statement.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.
Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.
