Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark suspicion over ‘weird’ award publicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just sparked a vast amount of suspicion over the publicity of their award



The conversation arose once Daily Mail's diary editor Richard Eden spoke to host Jo Elvin.

He started by addressing the ‘suspicious’ nature of the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award and claimed, “Sorry, I don't want to be too suspicious but it does make you if they've cooked up this sort of prize.”

“It comes, I think, four days after William and Catherine are in Boston, you know as you say, for getting involved with the JFK library and getting the Earthshot prize, or giving it out, announcing it.”

“Then, you know, something for Harry and Meghan a few days later. It all seems a bit weird. As if it has got caught up in, sort of, Kennedy politics.”

At this point the host chimed in to say, “Cynics might say, not me, that they wanted Harry and Meghan at this prestigious [and] getting this award and they had to think of a way to make that something.”

In Mr Eden’s eyes, “Clearly it's got them lots of attention, we're all talking about it and maybe that's what they want.”

“[Maybe] they want, you know, attention for their organisation, so good luck to them. But, I don't think we really need to pay too much attention to this, you know, so-called human rights award.”