Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cash bid’ is ‘trespassing dangerously’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to make the Sussex a brand has reportedly ‘trespassed into dangerous territory’.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Robert Lacey, in his book titled Battle of Brothers.

It has come in response to the couple’s application to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for branding.

In his book Mr Lacey referenced the grave misstep and claimed, “Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole.”

“There were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown.”

Mr Lacey also went on to note that the couple’s decision to not disclose their “plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark” they “trespassed dangerously on that authority.”

Mainly because “To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that.”

The monarch at the time quickly flew in for damage control and “spotted when things were going wrong”.

She wound helping to “devise a strategy she firmly hoped would make things easier.”

All of this occurred mostly due to her ‘soft spot’ for Harry and the exciting notion of an “new dimension that a mixed-race recruit brought to the Windsor identity.”