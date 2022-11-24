Harry Styles claims he and Olivia Wilde are on a ‘pause’

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s dramatic split sent shock waves through the internet.

The couple had decided to call it quits amid their busy schedules and work commitments. However, the latest reports suggest that Styles and Wilde will rekindle their romance soon.

According to a Hollywood Life report, the As It Was singer, 28, and the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, will resume back as they’re still “very close friends.”

“Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told the outlet.

“No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

An insider also stated that Wilde, who attended Harry’s tour, Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022, on Nov. 15 at the LA Forum, with her two children — son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, led to much confusion that the two had split just several days later.

“Bringing her kids to see his performance was not strange to them because their kids adore Harry, and he wanted them there. When Olivia brought the kids to his concert, they had already discussed their plans with each other,” the insider said.

“They have been talking about it for some time. But he will not say it is over and neither will she. Nothing changed from when she brought the kids to the concert to when it became known to the public. The kids love Harry and Harry loves them.”

Harry and Olivia began dating in December 2020 and were first photographed holding hands the following month, in January 2021.