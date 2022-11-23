Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie: Photo

Priyanka Chopra has dropped a cute picture of her daughter Malti Marie. And leaving fans gushing.
Taking to Instagram PeeCe shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the actress of Krrish showed her daughter’s half face, covered with a warm woollen cap.
Priyanka dropped a heartfelt caption "I mean" with a bunch of heart eyes emojis.
The power couple welcomed their daughter in January via a surrogate, along with a note to mark the day on January 15, this year.
The actress will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial along with the famed Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
