Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has ‘whole slate of appetizers’ to release with memoir

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning in on a whole slate of chats and interviews to compliment their docuseries and memoir.



This claim has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Tom Bower, in his interview with GB News.

The author started his chat with the outlet by weighing in on how the couple ‘most definitely’ have “a whole slate of interviews lined up” for their documentary that “starts in about two and a half weeks.”



“Of course, after that, the book will leak. So there's a whole campaign on the way,” the author also added.

“This is just a curtain razor to Meghan. The great, great Meghan, the great campaigner. It's really quite ugly.”

Before concluding he addressed the worries surrounding the docuseries and memoir release and pointed out how “In the middle, absolutely defenceless, is the British Royal Family and Britain's reputation.”