Priyanka Chopra goes gaga over adorable baby Malti Marie: See New Photo

Priyanka Chopra is gushing over her baby girl on social media.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the actress shared an adorable new photo of Malti Marie tucked in layers in a car seat

The tot donned a pink beanie covering half her face while her lips were visible for the camera.

Priyanka captioned the image: "I mean…" with heart-eyed emojis.

This comes after an insider revealed how Priyanka's life has changed after welcoming the baby.

"It's like Malti has brought them good luck with how amazing things seem for them all around right now."

Priyanka welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year.