Pakistan seeks help from Interpol to arrest suspect in cop's murder

Policeman Abdul Rehman (left) and suspect Khurram Nisar having an altercation in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area on the night between November 22-23, 2022. — Geo News

Karachi police have decided to approach the International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, for help in arresting Khurram Nisar, who is also a foreign national and is suspected of killing a cop in the metropolis on Monday night.

The decision was made after Nisar fled to Sweden hours after shooting policeman Abdul Rehman dead in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area.

South DIG Irfan Baloch told Geo News that a legal process has been initiated to arrest the suspect, who reportedly holds Swedish nationality.



"We are writing to the director-general of passports to seize his passport and we are also approaching the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to contact the Interpol," he said.

Sources within the police department said that Nisar — who identified himself as the son of a former bureaucrat — took an international airline flight to Sweden via Istanbul. The suspect used his Swedish passport to escape from Pakistan, they shared.

In their statement during the investigation on Tuesday, the police said that Nisar's parents have "disowned" him and claimed that they have no idea about the suspect's whereabouts.

"Nisar comes to Pakistan once a year. We have no idea what he does when he comes to Pakistan. We cannot take any responsibility for his actions," the parents told the investigators.

FIR

The case of the murder of the policeman was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at the Darakhshan Police Station.

The suspected shooter faces charges of terrorism, murder, and shootout with police, officials said.

Rehman, the martyred cop, was shot in the right temple. Initial medical examination showed the slug of the bullet got stuck in the head, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR also contains the detailed statement of the deceased cop’s partner, a constable, who was at the scene.

According to the police, both cops, members of the elite Shaheen Force, were on a motorcycle patrolling routine, when they heard screams of a woman coming from a sedan near a traffic light in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V.

“The martyred cop, in the line of duty, sped after the black car and intercepted it near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum as soon as the driver pulled over. He then opened the front passenger side door and sat in the car. However, as soon as he got in the car, a girl sitting in the backseat bolted out of the vehicle,” the police FIR said.



Later, as per the FIR, the car moved ahead and stopped after covering some distance.

“During the drive, the cop and the shooter had a heated argument. They stopped and both the cop and the driver came out of the car each toting a gun. At that point, the driver took aim and shot the cop. The bullet hit him in the side of the head, killing him instantly,” the police said.

The FIR also said that the cop fired at the shooter, but missed.

CCTV

The martyred cop and his colleague chased the suspected shooter and spoke to him after they allegedly noticed suspicious activity, according to Geo News.

A couple of video footage showed an altercation between Rehman and Nisar.

Footage of the shooting was recorded via CCTV camera in which Rehman and Nisar step out from the passenger seat and driver's seat, respectively, of a black vehicle with tinted windows.



In the same video, the cop can be seen holding a pistol and gesturing for Nisar to sit in the car and go to the police station.