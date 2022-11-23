Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost 'Titanic' due to THIS reason

Titanic filmmaker James Cameron revealed that the film's star, Leonardo DiCaprio, nearly missed the role of Jack Dawson in the romantic flick as the actor did not want to read for the part.

During an interview with GQ, the Academy winner said, "I remember there was a meeting with Leo. And then there was a screen test, Leo," adding, "So the meeting was funny because I'm sitting in my conference room waiting to meet an actor, right? And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting for some reason. Like, there's a female executive producer, OK, fine. But our accountant? Why was she in the meeting? They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical. I looked around, and I went, 'I think I already know the answer to the question here.'"

Cameron said that the Shutter Island star charmed everyone at the meeting, including himself. However, the filmmaker was still set to see what his chemistry with Kate Winslet would be like.

Days later, the Oscar winner showed up again and didn't know Cameron was going to test him.

The Titanic director said that DiCaprio told him, "Oh, I don't read." Cameron then says he shook the actor's hand and thanked him for coming. When DiCaprio saw the opportunity slipping away, Cameron noted the Romeo + Juliet star said, "Wait, wait, wait. You mean, if I don't read, I don't get the part just like that."

Cameron then explained to DiCaprio that the film was "like a giant movie that is going to take two years of my life, and you'll be gone doing five other things while I'm doing post-production and all the model work and everything. So I'm not gonna (expletive) up. I'm making the wrong decision in casting, so you're gonna read, or you're not gonna get the part." DiCaprio was left with no option but to read for Cameron.