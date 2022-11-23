Americans to pay thousands of dollars to sit next to Meghan Markle and Harry

Royal fans and pro-monarchy experts showered praises on Kate Middleton for her appearance at the events held during the visit of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in pictures released on the social media accounts of the royal family.

As royal fans lavished praises on Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters were glad to know that some people in the US were willing to pay thousands of dollars to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they receive their RFK Ripple of Hope Award next month.

The couple would receive the Ripple of Hope Award on which is given to exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Kerry Kennedy, the President of Robert F.Kennedy foundation, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chosen for the award for challenging the "royal family's power structure."

The royal couple has drawn criticism after it was announced that they would be honored for their work

A pro-monarchy expert claimed that not many tickets are being bought for the Robert Kennedy awards.

The Independent reported that the royal couple is expected to attend the event and spots at their table are reportedly going up to $1 million.

A statement issued by the organization said, "We hope you’ll join us for this year's Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday, December 6, to honor Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris; Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America; Michael Polsky, Founder and CEO of Invenergy; Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The ceremony will also recognize NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934 – 2022) with a posthumous award, and will feature emcee Alec Baldwin."