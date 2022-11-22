Meghan Markle reveals adorable nickname given to her by mom Doria Ragland

file footage

Meghan Markle on Tuesday, November 22, revealed the sweet nickname that her mom Doria Ragland gave her and still uses!

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her life before becoming royalty with her marriage to Prince Harry on the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, and shared how she grew up in an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles.

The latest episode of Meghan’s podcast saw her discussing the topic Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being, wih guests Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Candace Bushnell.

The discussion about nicknames came up after the episode began with Meghan visiting her alma mater, the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in LA, with the Duchess going on to chat about her experience with Pose star MJ.

Sharing about her time at the school, Meghan shared that her mom, Doria Ragland, gave her a nickname when she was in school which she still uses for her, saying: “My mom still calls me Flower. I'll be a 41-year-old Flower. That's fine.”

Meghan then went on to talk about how her years at the school were formative to her life, and said: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was... it was palpable.”

“I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.”