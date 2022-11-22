Joe Jonas weighs in on his therapy journey: ‘find happiness outside music’

Joe Jonas has recently revealed why he began therapy on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.



“I had about a year and a half to really focus in on this album called Fastlife and I was here in New York after the album was out and it didn’t really do much and I started reading reviews, started seeing reactions and it hit me like a ton of bricks,” revealed Joe.

The Jonas Brother band member continued, “I started feeling like physically ill and I really told myself and I believed that I was sick.”

Reflecting on his mental health, the 33-year-old recalled started therapy after one doctor said to him to talk to a therapist.

“I was 22-year-old at the time and And I was like 'Me? No. Why would I ever need therapy? Life is great.' And it kind of just hit me after I left and I was like, 'Oh my god, maybe doctor is right.'"

Joe mentioned that he decided to speak to the therapist, adding, “I really dove into all of that pain and trauma that I’ve created for myself and it was weird that it stemmed from something as simple as, 'Oh, the album didn’t do as well as I thought.’ Which you think like it’s not the biggest deal in the world, but I think in my brain I was pushing myself so hard and I had these expectations really set high.”

“It took a long time to come to that realisation. Those trend words flash in your brain, like I saw a headline like 'failure,' and I took that word and that was my identity with that album,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joe shared that he has now learned to find “my own happiness outside of music, outside of film or TV and on my own which now includes “being a husband to Sophie Turner and father to their two children”.