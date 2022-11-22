Whoopi Goldberg shares wise advice after testing Covid negative

Whoopi Goldberg has recently returned to The View after a week off with Covid.



“You can get boosted within an inch of your life and then the next thing you know you got Covid again,” said Goldberg at the ABC show.

She continued, “But I don’t have it now and that’s why I’m back at the table.”

The host of the show revealed that she had Covid at the start of this year, but this time it was “rough”.

“I will tell you we’re used to people saying, ‘Oh [Covid] isn’t that bad [now]’, but this was a rough one,” noted Goldberg.

She also urged everyone to wear face masks for protection, adding, “The true thing is, if you really want to protect yourself you probably need to keep the mask on a little more than you want to.