Ben Affleck seems ‘bored’ as he cuddles with Jennifer Lopez: Fans speculate

Ben Affleck seemed "unhappy" while embracing wife Jennifer Lopez in their latest video, speculate the actor's fans.



The Marry Me star dropped the loved-up reel with the Argo actor on TikTok which has garnered 1 million likes so far.

However, social media users pointed out that the Hollywood hunk looked “bored” in the clip while others were annoyed with him chewing gum.

“This relationship is a complete joke,” one user commented on the video as another pointed out, “He just looks so bored!”

"Ben blink if u [sic] need help," another penned as one user wrote, "Why does Ben always look so unhappy?"

"Second time around may be a charm," one user poked fun while referring to the pair's rekindled relationship.



But fans of the lovebirds were quick to bash the haters as one said, "Why is it that ppl shame people for finding/realizing who their person is?"

"Do you, Jen and Ben! Life's too short and we're all going in the same dirt!" the statement added.

This comes after Radar Online reported that Lopez and Affleck have been struggling to settle into married life after their dreamy wedding as the “honeymoon bliss is quickly wearing off.”

The insider said that the couple is finding it difficult to blend their families together while also focusing on their respective demanding careers.