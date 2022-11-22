Kim Kardashian 'could win full custody' of four kids after rapper skipped divorce deposition

Kim Kardashian is in a win-win situation as she ‘may win full custody of her and ex-Kanye West's four children amid their ongoing divorce.

Legal experts spoke to The Sun after the music artist, 45, was a no-show for his November 16 deposition.

'Avoiding a deposition in litigation is treated seriously by the judge, particularly when it is a repeated offense,' said Rachel Fiset, managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP.

West, who legally goes by Ye now, will have another chance to appear in court on November 29 before a two-day trial on December 14.

But if the disgraced designer fails to appear again, Kim, 42, could be a step closer to being granted full custody of North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Family law attorney Lexie Rigden also applied her professional experience as she told the outlet: 'If Kanye refuses to show up to his deposition, the Judge could sanction him monetarily, make him pay counsel fees, and if it is an egregious enough discovery violation, the judge may be able to bar him from putting on a case at trial.'

She warned, 'For two very wealthy people who do not need each other's money, the custody issues will be most important.'

Rigden noted, 'In most divorce cases, the parties are able to at least work out some of the issues. But, given his behavior and apparent unreasonableness, everything may be in dispute, from custody to distribution of assets.'

The former couple is figuring out how to divvy their more than $2billion in combined assets after seven years of marriage.

Kardashian is being represented by celebrity divorce Laura Wasser while Ye's on his sixth lawyer, Nicholas Salick.



