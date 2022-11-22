Julia Fox she dated Kanye West to 'get him off Kim Kardashian case'

Julia Fox is talking about the reason she started her relationship with Kanye West.
The 27-year-old actress turned to her TikTok this week to defend herself for dating a 'violent misogynist and anti-Semite.'
“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,'” the actress said on Monday.
“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,'” Fox added. “And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”
“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim,” Fox explained. “Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”
Revealing how Ye scored a first date with her, Julia continued: “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering."
“I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. … They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”
Ye then slammed her for 'bad etiquette' and she decided to give their romance a go.
“I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s–t.'”
I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?
“It didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”
Nick Cannon talks about the benefits of fathering eleven children
Nickelback released their tenth studio album, 'Get Rollin’', on November 18, 2022.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Britain on Monday ahead of the first state visit hosted by King...
The producer also teased release date for Miley Cyrus' upcoming new music
Heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, will take Cyril Ramaphosa to join Charles and...
Netflix 'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul' gets an animated video introduction inspired by Johnny Bravo