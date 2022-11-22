Julia Fox she dated Kanye West to 'get him off Kim Kardashian case'

Julia Fox is talking about the reason she started her relationship with Kanye West.

The 27-year-old actress turned to her TikTok this week to defend herself for dating a 'violent misogynist and anti-Semite.'

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,'” the actress said on Monday.

“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,'” Fox added. “And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim,” Fox explained. “Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”

Revealing how Ye scored a first date with her, Julia continued: “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering."

“I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. … They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”

Ye then slammed her for 'bad etiquette' and she decided to give their romance a go.

“I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s–t.'”

I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?

“It didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”