Kim Kardashian not ‘bothered’ by Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski romance

Kim Kardashian is reportedly focusing on her personal life and kids while her former beau Pete Davidson has moved on with Emily Ratajkowski.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV star is “not bothered” by her ex-boyfriend’s relationship despite fans speculating that she is “insecure” about them dating.

The Skims founder is "trying to focus on herself and her kids' happiness," the source told the publication while adding that Kim “knows that things were over between her and Pete."

"She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy,” the insider continued. “She is trying to focus on herself and her kids' happiness.”



“She has been leaning on her very regimented and balanced work schedule, diet and fitness regimen, family routine, and more," the source shared.

"Her family acts as her rock and she loves engaging in anything and everything family related. Her kids are doing super well and feel taken care of across the board."

This comes after fans of the star speculated that she has been “bothered” by Pete and Emily’s relationship and hence sharing bold snaps on her Instagram account.