Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be ‘completely slaughtered’ for the Netflix docuseries

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly been issued a dire warning about the docuseries that might end up ‘slaughtering them’.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator Calvin Robinson, in an interview with GB News.

While speaking to the outlet, he admitted, “Also, I find it interesting that they're trying to keep pushing back that Netflix stuff because they know they're going to get slated for it,” maybe even “Absolutely slaughtered.”



“It's going to bring the Queen into disrepute, the Royal Family into disrepute. They're not going to be liked very well.”

Even Lizzie Cundy chimed in into an agreement and pointed out the potentially “massive backlash” they’ll receive.

This comes even though Ms Akua believes “to be fair, we haven't seen this thing yet.”