Adele addes two New Year Eve shows to Las Vegas residency: ‘Ringing 2023 in on stage’

Adele surprised fans after she announced that she would be performing for her audience on New Year's Eve.

The Easy on Me hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal she has added two more shows to her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas Residency.

The Grammy winner would be setting the stage on fire on December 30th and December 31st, 2022 at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

Adele dropped an edited snap on the photo-sharing app featuring her wearing 2023 glasses while standing on stage with a bottle of champagne in her hand.

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere!” she captioned the post.

“But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes,” the singer added.

Before beginning her concert on Friday, she expressed her nervousness ahead of her highly anticipated performance.



The superstar revealed that she has “never been more nervous” before any of her performances in her “entire career.”

Adele noted that she takes the pre-show jitters as a “good sign” because “it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”