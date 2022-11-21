Kartik Aaryan poses with Ajay Devgn at 53rd International Film Festival India: See pic

Ajay Devgn was present at the IFFI for the special screening of 'Drishyam 2'

Kartik Aryan strikes a pose with Singham actor Ajay Devgn at the 53rd International Film Festival India.

He also added a quirky caption to post which shows that he has been bitten by Devgn’s Drishyam 2 bug as he mentioned the name of his character in the caption.

In the picture, the two looked sharp as always. Both the stars wore suits to the red carpet.

Kartik’s post read: “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi.”

Ajay Devgn was present at the event for the special screening of his film Drishyam 2.



The film is a sequel to the 2015 Malayalam film by the same name starring actor Mohanlal. Drishyam was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The second sequel of the film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be performing at the event on some of his hit songs including the title track of his hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per TimesofIndia, IFFI is nine-day festival that had a kickstart today with the presence of great actors Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. The festival will continue till November 28.