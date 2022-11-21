Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan dishes on his absence from social media: ‘not want to get trapped’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is in mood to join social media anytime soon.
The Kal Ho Na Ho actor prefers to stay away from social media unlike his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who often shares glimpse of her family on her social handles.
What’s interesting is that Saif and Kareena’s kids Taimur and Jehangir are usually “paparazzi’s favourites” and been seen all over the internet.
In a recent interview with CNBC TV18 via India Today, the Love Aaj Kal actor gave a rib-tickling explanation about his absence from social media.
“I am quite a photographic person, I have tonnes of pictures which even the missus pinches sometimes because I like to record things,” quipped Saif.
The Omkara star jokingly said, “I could share, but people say don't share this, don't share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I post it. They say this is too politically incorrect.”
“So, there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have 100000 people saying - can you post this and do that? I don't want to get trapped in that,” remarked the Bhoot Police actor.
Saif, however, shared that only one reason could compel him to join social media and that would be “money”.
“The only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money,” he added.
Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha movie opposite Hrithik Roshan, which bombed at the box office.
Pete Davidson need to date 'normal woman' after headline-making split with Kim Kardashian, says close friend
Britney Spears never fails to make waves every time she posts on social media
Kate Middleton ‘twisted’ Prince William’s arm for the chance to have another baby after Prince Louis
Will Smith paid his own money to junior artists working in his hotly released movie ‘Emancipation’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being advised not to become the part of conspiracy
'Chhello Show' aka 'Last Film Show' is a Gujrati film directed by Pan Nalin