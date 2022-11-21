Meghan Markle finally ‘voicing fears’ after removing her ‘royal muzzle’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has ‘finally found her voice’ back and is excited to use it after being ‘muzzled for years’.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Tessa Dunlop, in an interview with Talk TV host Sarah Hewson.

She began by pointing out the incoming changes that are ‘sure to rock the boat’ and admitted, “I don’t think it’s necessarily a rebrand; I think it’s building on old Meghan.”



“She’s taken what she can from the ancient institution that is monarchy, she’s enjoyed the trappings, and she’s re-parked her guns on the big, lush lawns of America, and she’s showing the world her voice in a way that she felt was muzzled when she was within the institution.”

Before concluding she also added, “This is I think what Meghan was always about, prior to marrying Harry. He emboldened her and made sure that together they’re more than the sum of their parts.”