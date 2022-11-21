Meghan Markle ‘fixated on Prince Harry’s family: ‘When will Archie, Lilibet get titles!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly been pushing Prince Harry away and forcing him to jump over Archie and Lilibet’s titles and their scuffle with the Royal Family.



The eyewitness report has been shared by an unnamed source in their interview with New Idea.

The insider began by pointing out how ‘obsessed’ Meghan Markle seems and claimed she’s “fixated on Harry's family and whether they'll allow her children to have and use their royal titles.”



But “For Harry, that's the least of his problems, and he's getting sick of talking about it when there's bigger things going on.”

This has come especially in light of the recent ‘walk out’ that was just witnessed at a hot celeb restaurant and added, “If she brought up the prince and princess stuff for Archie and Lili, especially in public in a small town where gossip spreads like wildfire, there's no doubt he would've got huffy.”