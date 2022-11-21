PM Office gets defence ministry's summary over army chief appointment

Prime Minister's office on Monday received the Ministry of Defence's summary for the appointment of the country's new army chief.



After receiving the summary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a high-profile meeting to discuss the names of the next army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, sources said.

The process to appoint the next head of the military has formally started as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29. COAS General Bajwa has also kick-started his farewell visits.

The meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif was attended by high-ranking officials alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Once PM Office approves the names for both coveted slots, the list will be forwarded to the President's Secretariat for ratification. After that, it will be sent back to PM Office for an official announcement.

More to follow...

