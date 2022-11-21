Meghan Markle bashed over her defence of ‘woke’: ‘it’s erasing of women’ 

Meghan Markle was recently slammed for defending the term 'woke' during her podcast by GB News’ Mark Dolan.
The Duchess of Sussex on her popular podcast said ‘woke’ means alert to Injustice in society, especially racism.
Reacting to her remarks, Mark said: “Almost anyone in their right mind is alert to Injustice in society especially racism in that sense we're all woke, dear.”
He continued: “The reality is that how we Now understand the term woke is the very opposite of being caring and empathetic and a good person.”
Mark said: “Woke means to drag acts performing in School classrooms, woke is banning books music and art, woke is putting a trigger warning at the start of George Orwell's 1984, rewriting Shakespeare and cancelling an episode of Faulty Towers which ironically contained a strong and rather clever and subtle anti-racist message.”
Mark said being woke means “prioritizing your feelings over the facts the prioritizing of what you call yourself over science.”
“It's the opposite given its obsession with skin colour and the demonization of those with the wrong kind. Woke is the dilution and erasing of women and the removal of their hard-earned rights and safety provisions.”
He expressed: “I hope that clears up what woke is Megan, (it’s) far from being something to be proud of. Woke is a colossal negative force in modern society which I believe threatens to bring down the West.
“If we're not careful we are at war with woke and it's a war we've got to win,” he added.
